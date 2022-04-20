After a two-day trial, Nathaniel Blayn Becker, 42, of Marietta was convicted Tuesday by a federal jury in West Virginia of all four counts charging him in connection with pipe bombs found on tugboats on the Ohio River.

According to newsandsentinel, law enforcement officers recovered the devices from two tugboats moving barges on the Ohio River.

According to United States Attorney Will Thompson, Becker was seen on security footage from a Lowe’s in Marietta, purchasing pipes and other materials on four separate occasions close to the time the devices were found.

Thompson also said that Becker could be seen by security footage carrying pipe bomb components toward an Ohio River bridge where investigators believe the destructive devices were dropped.

Becker was found guilty of two counts of possession of an unregistered destructive device and two counts of placement of a destructive device on a vessel and faces up to 60 years in prison, reported newsandsentinel.