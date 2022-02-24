A man in Ohio was sentenced to 60 days in jail for torturing and killing his girlfriend’s puppy.

Phil Savelli was charged with three counts of cruelty to animals. He pleaded not guilty in June but later decided to plead guilty, according to Fox 8

Surveillance video, that was shown in the courtroom, had Savelli repeatedly dunking his girlfriend’s 10-month-old Yorkie named Coco in a water-filled sink before putting it in a freezer until she died.

According to WOIO, the girlfriend found her dead dog in her bed.

Savelli did offer an apology in the courtroom saying that he needs to do better and that he will do better.

Savelli was ordered to pay a $1000 fine and can not own a pet for an indefinite amount of time including contact with Coco’s family.