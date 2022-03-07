An Ohio man was sentenced to jail after a fatal crash caused by drinking.

Joseph Matz, 21, of Homeworth, pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, and OVI in connection to the crash that killed 41-year-old Jennifer Moreland back in December of 2021.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Matz was convicted of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, Aggravated Vehicular Assault, and OVI. The judge sentenced Matz to 7 years in prison and a life-time driver’s license suspension.

According to WKBN Moreland and her husband, Joshua Moreland was inside their home when police say Matz failed to negotiate a bend in the road and crashed into their house.