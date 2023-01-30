An Ohio man was found guilty of unauthorized use of a motorcycle.

Joseph Roth was was charged with the crime of unauthorized use of a motorcycle vehicle, which occurs when a person who at one time had permission to use a vehicle retains or uses the vehicle after the permission to use it has been revoked in Muskingum County.

Roth was just released from prison for a 2013 armed robbery.

Prosecutor’s for Muskingum County said, in text messages, Roth’s victim and his friend for more than fifteen years repeated the victim’s demand for Roth to return her vehicle more than 20 times.

Roth was found guilty and was sentenced to prison for one year on the offense of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and imposing the remaining term of Roth’s post-release control for the previous armed robbery. The total sentence amounted to just under five years in prison.