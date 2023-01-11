An Ohio man has been sentenced to the max sentence after a high school student died of an overdose.

Mason Buck, 22, was charged for the 2021 death of a local high school student and pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony count of corrupting another with drugs.

Detectives from the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office determined Buck sold a fatal dose of fentanyl to the teenage victim in the spring of 2021.

The 18-year-old high school senior was discovered unresponsive in her bed on May 2 after the family dog alerted her parents to her condition.

Her father “began performing CPR on his youngest daughter as they desperately awaited first responders to arrive,” Assistant Prosecutor John Litle said in court.

She was pronounced dead at Genesis Hospital within an hour.

Throughout the investigation, detectives learned from friends of the victim that the teen suffered from a drug addiction, which escalated from marijuana to Xanax and Percocet. Her condition was fueled by Buck who regularly sold her the narcotics.

Friends confirmed that Buck delivered drugs to the driveway of the victim’s own home. Buck sold the pills to the victim and even drove her to an ATM to get money out of her account for the transaction.

Buck will serve eight years in prison.