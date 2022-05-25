A former Ohio man has pleaded guilty in Pittsburgh yesterday to a charge of interstate stalking and harassment.

Dev Rimal, age 24, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio stalked and harassed his victim, including by traveling from Ohio to Pittsburgh to force the victim into his car.

The victim jumped from the moving vehicle. Rimal, while subject to a Pennsylvania Protection from Abuse Order (PFA), also used social media accounts to threaten to kill and harm the victim and her family and friends.

Rimal was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment and 36 months of supervised release, with the first six months to be served on home incarceration with electronic monitoring..