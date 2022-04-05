An Ohio man is doing an all-beer diet not only for Lent but for charity.

Del Hall started his journey this year on the first day of Lent and plans to only drink beer during the 46 days.

Hall is an army veteran and brewery owner that created SgtDel’s Virtual Tip Jar” where 100% of all donations will go directly to the Staff of Bar & Restaurants that participate, according to his GoFundMe page.

In a Twitter, post Hall said ‘Day 1 of Lent 2022! I’m about 325lbs in this pic from years ago, today I weighed in at 269lbs. I’m shooting for 44lbs this year so it’s an even 100lb difference! #BeerDiet #Beerfast #Beer #Lent #BeerOnly‘

If you would like to donate to the cause, you can do so here, and you can follow his journey on his Twitter account here