A man accused of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio has been convicted on dozens of felony charges.

Shawnte Hardin maintained his innocence after a Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge found him guilty Friday on 31 counts, concluding a bench trial that began earlier this year,

Hardin, who was acquitted on six counts, is due to be sentenced Aug. 26.

But it wasn’t clear Friday if he would face a lengthy prison term.

Authorities have said Hardin ran funeral services in Summit, Cuyahoga, Franklin, and Lucas counties without having a license.

But Hardin has said he wasn’t acting as a funeral director but instead offered low-cost services for transporting and washing dead bodies.