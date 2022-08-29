CENTER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — One person was killed after crashing their electric assisted bicycle Sunday morning.

The Lisbon Post of the Ohio State Highway patrol said it happened on Depot Road south of State Route 172 in Center Township.

According to OSHP, 33-year-old Ernest Wengerd of Lisbon was not wearing a helmet when he overturned just after 12:30 and was thrown off.

He was taken to the Salem Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation, according to OSHP.

The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office and Hanoverton Township Fire Department assisted on scene.

OSHP reminds everyone to wear a helmet when operating a bicycle and to never be under the influence when driving.