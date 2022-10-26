An Ohio man will lose his home along with all assets on, around, or in the home after being sentenced to jail.

Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden of Guernsey County said Brett McLaughlin age 58, of Cambridge was sentenced to 20 years in prison

McLaughlin’s residence was raided by Investigators from CODE Task Force and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office along with the Guernsey County SRT in late July, following a several months-long drug investigation.

Investigators seized an extremely large amount of narcotics including methamphetamine, Heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, and para-fluoroacetyl fentanyl from the home during the execution of a search warrant.

Investigators began working with Guernsey County Prosecutor Lindsey Angler on the forfeiture of the home and contents. This was due to the seriousness of the drug trafficking offenses, as well as the amount of drugs seized from the home, which culminated this past Friday at the sentencing hearing.

Sheriff Paden added” This was the next step in sending the message to drug dealers in Guernsey County that we will not stop with just prison time, we will be going for assets.”