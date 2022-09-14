An Ohio man has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

On August 3rd, Tuscarawas Sheriff’s Deputies shot a 36-year-old man after a five-hour standoff in Newcomerstown, Ohio.

According to Sheriff Orvis Campbell, police were called to an incident that began between suspect John P. Mozena III and father John P. Mozena II.

The incident began when the suspect’s father John P. Mozena, II called the sheriff’s office because his son had shot in his direction at their home.

John P. Mozena III was shot about four times, according to the Sheriff after a five-hour standoff.

After the shooting, a homemade bomb was found inside the suspect’s home.

Mozena III s being held in the Tuscarawas County Jail without bond.