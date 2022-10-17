An Ohio man pleaded not guilty to the murder of his son.

Landon S. Parrott, 20, is accused of leaving his 14-month0old son in a hot car for five hours.

Parrott also pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child endangering.

New Philadelphia police said that on September 1, Parott brought his son to the ER and the child was unresponsive upon arrival.

Police say Detectives found conflicting information being given by the father. As the investigation continued and evidence was collected, the father was confronted with the new information and confessed to detectives what had happened to his son, according to police.

Police also say the temperature outside while the toddler was inside the vehicle was 87 degrees.

The mother was working at the time, says police.

Police also say during the interview it appears that this was not a matter of forgetting the child but was a deliberate act so that the child would not be a disturbance while in the house.

Parott is currently being held in the Tuscarawas County Jail and is not to have contact with his wife or the child’s mother.