An Ohio man was in court on Thursday following a crash that killed “Tennis Shoe” Ernie Hollinger.

48-year-old Richard Gualtere of Wintersville, Ohio plead no contest. Gualtere was originally cited with failure to control.

Gualtere was charged with assured clear distance and was fined $50 with a court fee of $99.

Officials say there is no new court date scheduled for Gualtere.

Police say Gualtere struck ‘Tennis Shoe’ in the rear causing ‘Tennis Shoe’ to be ejected from his scooter on Sunset Blvd in Steubenville, Ohio.

‘Tennis Shoe’ was treated at the scene and transported to Jim Woods Park where he was transported to Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA by medical hospital and died.

Gualtere allegedly told police that he failed to see ‘Tennis Shoe’ due to the bright sunlight in his eyes and that ‘Tennis Shoe’ was traveling slower than the posted speed of 35mph.