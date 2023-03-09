An Ohio man took police on a high speed chase late Wednesday night.

Officials say a 23-year-old man from Rayland, Ohio, driving a 2012 Durango, would not stop in Springdale.

Cross Creek Township Police chased the Jefferson County man North on State Route 43 where Wintersville Police joined in on the chase.

The two departments chased the vehicle as it entered onto U.S. 22 Westbound where the Ohio State Highway Patrol took over the chase.

OSHP Officials say the chase reached over 100 MPH on U.S. 22.

The Jefferson County man entered 22 in Bloomingdale and went South on County Road 23 in Friendship Park where the driver crashed and was injured.

The driver was transported by helicopter to UPMC and is facing felony fleeing.

Officials say the Jefferson County man is a registered sex offender and was on parole for a sex offense.

The name of the man has not been released at this time because he has not been formally charged.

Stay with 7News for more details on chase.