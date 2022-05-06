An Ohio man is receiving praise and thanks for finding a toddler that was reported wandering in a neighborhood naked and alone.

Officers and Cincinnati received a call that involved someone seeing a toddler walking alone, naked, in a neighborhood.

When officers reached the area they say they found the toddler calm, happy, fed, and with a shirt on.

Police say a neighbor, Johnathon Russ, had been cleaning out his car and noticed the little boy wandering naked. He had seen him in the neighborhood before and went to the home he thought he belonged to, the door was ajar, but mom and dad were not home.

Russ allegedly told officers while he waited for the parents he got the little boy snacks and put a shirt on him. He also played videos on his phone to try to keep him occupied.

Officers say throughout the whole process of trying to locate the little boy’s family, Johnathon continued to ask our officers how he could help and went above and beyond.

Cincinnati Police say they wanted to create something to honor Russ, so they created the “Standout Citizen Award.”

Not only did Russ receive the award the Cincinnati Reds heard about Russ’s heroism and gave him free tickets to a game.

You can watch the video of Russ receiving the award here.