An Ohio man was sentenced after pleading guilty to five counts of 2nd degree Felony Pandering Obscenities involving a Minor.

Prosecutor Mark Howdyshell addressed the court and reminded it of the seriousness and ugliness of this case involving pictures/videos of a prepubescent (less than 10 years of age) child.

Defendant Robert Maxwell, 53 years old of McConnelsville, Ohio was allowed to speak on his behalf and stated he had “Long Covid” during this time in question and had no recollection of the photo/videos, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said Maxwell still wanted to plead guilty.

Maxwell’s sentence is a minimum of 7 years to a maximum of 10.5 years in a State Correctional Facility with a 12-day jail time credit given.