COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges related to the death of a 2-month-old boy due to fentanyl in Hilliard in 2019.

Ehren Michael Schumacher, 41, was sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty in late May to endangering children in Franklin County Common Pleas Court, according to court records. He was also sentenced to six months in prison for possession of heroin. The sentences will run concurrently.

Schumacher was initially charged with reckless homicide, endangering children, and two counts of felony drug possession.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office ruled the infant’s death was caused by fentanyl intoxication, according to Hilliard police.

According to Hilliard police, officers responded to a home on the 4700 block of Jeanette Road on Sept. 1, 2019, for a CPR in progress call.

The child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Schumacher and Hazel Louise Piuri were both charged in February of 2020 with the infant’s death. Piuri pled guilty to endangering children in August of 2021 and was sentenced to 30 months in prison and one to three years of parole upon release.