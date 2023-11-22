COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Internal Revenue Service: Criminal Investigation announced the sentencing of a Cambridge, Ohio, man for filing false income tax returns after pleading guilty in December 2021.

Daniel L. Speedy was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison.

According to court documents, from approximately January 2011 through July 2015, Speedy was

contracted by the Guernsey County Community Development Corporation (GCCDC) to provide

services, including as Contract Director, through his company Monster Management, LLC.

During his time as a contractor, Speedy controlled various financial aspects of the company and willfully failed to accurately report all the income he earned from various sources, including the

GCCDC, on his U.S. Individual Income Tax Returns for tax years 2011 through 2015.

Officials say that on his 2014 tax return, Speedy reported $60,786 in total income when he should have reported at least $1,116,671.02. The omitted income included but was not limited to rental income, oil and natural gas royalties, income from overpayments on real estate sales, and gains on real estate sales.

As a result of Speedy filing false U.S. Individual Income Tax Returns, the IRS sustained a tax loss

totaling nearly $625,000 for the tax years 2011 through 2015.

“The defendant omitted income from a variety of sources,” said Bryant Jackson, Special Agent

in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation, Cincinnati Field Office. “This case is a reminder that income

derived from any source is subject to income taxes, and those who intentionally omit their income will face criminal tax prosecution.”

Kenneth L. Parker, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, and Bryant Jackson,

Special Agent in Charge, Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation, Cincinnati Field Office

announced the sentence that was handed down by U.S. District Judge Michael H. Watson.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jessica W. Knight and was

investigated by special agents of IRS-Criminal Investigation.