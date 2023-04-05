BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Charles Burghy, 35, of Canton and Massillon, Ohio, entered an Alford plea to one count of gross sexual imposition and a standard guilty plea to one count of corrupting another with drugs.

The incidents happened last August in a house in the Bridgeport area, where Burghy was staying with one of the residents.

According to Belmont County Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan, Burghy shared marijuana with a 12-year-old girl and then began “touching of a sexual nature.”

The girl got away and reported the incident immediately.

During questioning by Belmont County Common Pleas Judge John Vavra, Burghy revealed that he never graduated from high school or got a GED, and can read and write “only a little bit.”

When signing his plea document, he had to be shown which line to sign on.

Officials said Burghy has a long criminal history, was just released from prison on another felony conviction and has no real home.

Burghy spoke briefly, apologizing to the family he’d been staying with, adding that he felt he did nothing wrong.

Judge Vavra sentenced him to three years plus a year and a half, to be served concurrently, which was part of the plea agreement.