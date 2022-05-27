An Ohio man has been arrested after he attempted to rob a Walmart.

Police in Fairfield say they were responding to a shots fired at a local Walmart inside the store.

Officers say that a black male wearing dark clothing with a COVID type mask was in the electronics section of the store where he attempted to steal items.

According to police, a shopper intervened and the male suspect was able to pull away and run toward the front of the store where another shopper tried to stop him.

The suspect allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot and killed that individual who attempted to help.

An employee who was in the area also tried to help and was also struck by a bullet and is in serious condition according to police.

After an investigation, police determined that 32-year-old Anthony Brown of Hamilton, Ohio, was in the area of The Fairfield Inn.

During the search of the hotel, police say Brown jumped out of a first-floor window and attempted to run from the area, dropped a handgun, and was apprehended and placed under arrest.

Brown was arrested and charged with Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Murder, and Having Weapons Under Disability.