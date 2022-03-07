An Ohio man is in jail after he led police on a high-speed chase and caused a standoff with police officers.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Mansfield Post, Jeremy A. Reynolds started the chase on Sunday afternoon in Richland County when troopers spotted what they believed was a stolen vehicle at a rest stop on Route 30.

Reynolds would crash into a home during the chase.

He was shot twice and then drove off in the cruiser. He stole the minivan shortly afterward but was caught when police crashed that vehicle in Ashland County.

Reynolds is being held in the Richland County Jail.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into the officer-involved shooting.