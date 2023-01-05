WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) – Additional details have been released regarding a shooting on New Year’s Day in Whitehall.

On Jan. 1 at 3:21 p.m., Whitehall police responded to shots fired at the intersection of East Main Street and Hamilton Road. When officers arrived they found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The man was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital, had surgery, and was listed in critical condition.

Police have since learned that the victim was reportedly shot while inside a gray Nissan while sitting with two other unidentified men. Henderson had allegedly been shot before he exited the car and the two other individuals left the scene afterward.

While in the hospital, Henderson admitted that he had shot himself in the leg, although no reason was given in the Whitehall PD report. He has since been upgraded to stable condition.

As well, police said the car was listed as stolen via the Columbus Division of Police. Detectives later located the Nissan and the two men inside of it. They arrested 20-year-old Javen Stewart and a 17-year-old boy.

They were each charged with receiving stolen property and tampering with evidence. The 17-year-old was also found to have several warrants for domestic violence, receiving stolen property and failure to comply.