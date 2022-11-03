An Ohio man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for distributing fentanyl that caused the near-fatal overdose of a high school student.

According to the Department of Justice Marcus Phoenix, 33, of Cincinnati, sold a teenager fentanyl. Court documents detail that the overdose victim had texted Phoenix and requested $20 worth of “fire.” The high schooler believed “fire” to be Percocet, which he/she had purchased from Phoenix in the past.

The teenager overdosed and, after two doses of Narcan failed to stop the overdose’s effects, emergency room doctors performed life-saving surgery. Ultimately, the overdose victim was on life support in a medically induced coma for a week before regaining consciousness. In all, the overdose victim was hospitalized for nearly two weeks and required extensive physical therapy to regain the ability to walk and perform other daily tasks, according to court reports.

Phoenix was arrested on federal charges in June 2019 and pleaded guilty in May 2021.