Ohio man arrested after striking another man in the face with a piece of pizza.

According to WHIO, Matthew Baker, 37, of Sandusky OH, entered a pub on Columbus Avenue, walked up to two patrons, grabbed one of their slices of pizza, took a bite, and then slapped one of the men in the face with that same slice of pizza.

The bartender told police that after the altercation several people inside the bar attempted to hold Baker until officers arrived, reports FOX8.

When police arrived they noted Baker had a strong smell of alcohol and claimed that he was injured after fifteen people jumped him for no reason.

The victim had no injures just pizza sauce on his face when he told police he had no idea who Baker was or why he attacked him.

Baker was charged with assault and is being held on a $1,650 bond in the Erie County Jail.