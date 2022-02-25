Michael Bertolino, Jr. 35, of Adena, Ohio was sentenced in the U.S. District Court to 14 years in prison for discharging a firearm during a drug-trafficking robbery and for cyberstalking a victim for a year.

According to court documents, Bertolino conspired with others to plan and execute the armed robbery of a drug dealer in Cadiz, Ohio, all arranged through the social meida app SnapChat.

Bertolino robbed the individual of a half-pound of marijuana and 50 THC cartridges. While the victim was on the ground, Bertolino discharged a gun into the ground beside the victim’s head.

Bertolino then continued to use social media platforms to cyberstalk a second victim throughout all of 2020.

Bertolino created several social media accounts to post derogatory statements or comments on the accounts about the victim. He also placed a GPS tracker on the victim’s vehicle sending the victim Google Earth screenshots showing that he was tracking the victim’s every move along with threathening messages from 19 different phone numbers to kill the victim.

Bertolino pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana, discharging a firearm during a drug trafficking crime and cyberstalking.