COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the second time in recent weeks, Columbus police have charged a man with making terroristic threats.

Court documents state that on Dec. 16, 2021, police were made aware of a post on the social media platform Discord, in which James Meade II said he wanted to crash a plane into the Anheuser-Busch plant off I-270 in northern Columbus.

“I hope they got a terrorism insurance plan the day before,” Meade allegedly wrote, according to court documents.

Meade, of Chesterhill, Ohio, is facing charges of making terroristic threats and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Earlier this month, Thomas Develin was arraigned after police said he used Discord to make terroristic threats against a Columbus Jewish school.