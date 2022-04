An Ohio man was arrested after he threatened to shoot a nursing home employee.

Police say they were able to arrest the man about 15 mins after the threat

Wellston Police in Ohio say Alexander Triplett III was arrested and charged with Aggravated Menacing and Possessing Drug Paraphernalia and he was incarcerated in the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

Triplett III was hold on a $10,000.00.