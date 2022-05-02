Dennis Gilman, 43, of Madison, Ohio, was sentenced this week by U.S. District Judge James A. Soto to 15 years in prison. Gilman previously pleaded guilty to Production of Child Pornography.

Gilman was arrested after an investigation by the FBI revealed he was using an X-Box gaming system to contact minors and request sexually explicit material from them. On May 9, 2018, Gilman was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of producing child pornography involving a child victim. As part of his plea agreement, Gilman also admitted to seeking and obtaining sexually explicit material from a second child victim. Upon release from prison, Gilman will be placed on lifetime supervised release with stringent conditions of supervision. He will be required to register as a sex offender and to complete a sex offender treatment program.

“This case serves as a reminder of the very real threat posed by online predators in the gaming world, a place where our children deserve to feel safe,” said United States Attorney Gary Restaino. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office remains committed to prosecuting these offenders, and we encourage parents to remain vigilant and to remind children that no person should be requesting sexually explicit content from them.”