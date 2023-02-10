An Ohio man received a life sentence on Thursday after raping and committing sexual offenses against two girls.

Jeffrey A. Pringle, 60-years-old, was a former volunteer at the LifeWay Church in New Philadelphia.

Tuscarawas County Judge Michael Ernest sentenced Pringle on three counts of child rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition and said the life sentence of 20 years was mandatory under state law.

Pringle sexually abused one victim when she was 12 and 13 years old and another victim when she was16.

According to news outlets, Pringle did speak and he said he asked ‘God for mercy and he has forgiven me’

Pringle will be eligible for parole after 15 years and he would be required to register as a sexually violent predator if he would get out of jail.