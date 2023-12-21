NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – An Ohio man who attempted to rob a local Chinese restaurant was stopped in his tracks by a Good Samaritan who hit him in chest and caused him to fall to the ground.

The Noble County Sheriff’s Office detailed the incident on their Facebook page, explaining that Jessey Thompson, 33, of Guernsey County, allegedly confronted an employee of the Super Wok Restaurant in Caldwell, Ohio over a billing dispute. Thompson reportedly claimed he was charged twice for his order and demanded a refund. The employee denied the accusation and informed the suspect that he would need to contact his bank.

Jessey Thompson

Thompson allegedly became enraged, went behind the counter and attempted to force the cash register open. When he was unsuccessful, he allegedly took advantage of the employee opening the drawer to close out another customer’s transaction.

Thompson then allegedly slammed the employee against the counter and took cash out of the register before attempting to flee. A patron who was in the lobby reportedly struck Thompson in the chest, causing him to fall to the ground and drop the money.

As he stood back up, Thompson reportedly grabbed at his waistband, indicating that he had a firearm, and stated, “You don’t want any of this.” Thompson then allegedly fled the scene empty handed.

Detectives conducted an investigation then requested arrest warrants, which were issued by Noble County Court Judge Jennifer Arnold, on allegations of safecracking, a felony of the fourth degree, and robbery, a felony of the third degree.

On December 19, Thompson was arrested and transported to the Noble County Jail where he remains in custody.