An Ohio man was sentenced to prison after he filmed himself giving oral sex to a 3-year-old.

Cody Tyler Whitacare, a Steubenville man, pled guilty to all charges, which include 3 counts of rape and 5 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Prosecutors say they found undeniable evidence of abuse.

Whitacre, 36, performed oral sex on a 3-year-old child on March 7 and again on March 22, then sent the images to others on March 17, March 21, and March 22.

Whitacre was sentenced to prison for life without the possibility of parole for 20 years.