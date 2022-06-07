An Ohio man serving a life sentence for the shooting deaths of 11 family members in 1975 has died.

Officials say 88-year-old James Ruppert died Saturday at the prison system’s Franklin Medical Center in Columbus.

Ruppert was living with his mother at her home in Hamilton when he killed her, his brother and sister-in-law, and the couple’s eight children.

They were visiting for Easter.

The shooting came after his brother asked him about his car, a remark that Ruppert took as an insult because he thought his brother was judging him.