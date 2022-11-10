An Ohio massage parlor has been shut down.

Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden in Guernsey County said a search warrant was executed at Sophie’s Relax Massage on Southgate Parkway in Cambridge.

Yinqin LI, age 58 of China, has been charged with two counts of Promoting Prostitution, felonies of the fourth degree.

The Sheriff said the investigation began in August of this year and spanned into other counties and states that include Washington County, OH, and Parkersburg, WV

According to the sheriff, two individuals were charged with Prostitution by the Parkersburg Police Department, and it was arranged for Human Trafficking victims to return to their families.

Also, the sheriff said numerous local individuals have been identified frequenting these illicit massage businesses. This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

LI is currently in the county jail awaiting a hearing at the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court.

Anyone with additional information about this investigation or knowledge of additional victims of human trafficking are encouraged to contact the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office at 740-439-4455, the task force through Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 740-376-7070, and the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-3737-888.