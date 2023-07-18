A massage parlor suspected of operating as an illegal front for human trafficking, prostitution and money laundering was searched by law enforcement Tuesday morning.

Multiple search warrants were executed by the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, Pickerington Police Department, Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office and Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI).

Detectives searched Massage Experts, at 1234 Hill Road North in Pickerington, as well as a private residence, also in Pickerington.

The joint investigation is ongoing and once completed, will be referred to the appropriate county prosecutors.