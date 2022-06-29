CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval took to the steps of City Hall on Monday morning to announce new city policies that will protect Cincinnatians.

The announcement went viral on social media, specifically on the mayor’s TikTok, with Pureval stating, “Cincinnati and its local government profoundly, unabashedly, and unequivocally support a woman’s right to choose, and we will do everything in our power to preserve that. To the thousands of women in our city who are terrified, frustrated, and angry right now I say this. You are not alone and Cincinnati is going to fight like hell for you.”

According to WLWT, the mayor laid out the steps he along with a majority of Council and Interim City Manager John Curp intend to take.

These plans include, “Repealing a 2001 ordinance restricting the City’s ability to cover elective abortions in its health plan. Upon repeal of the ordinance, the Administration will change the City’s health plan to include abortion-related services, to the extent allowable under Ohio law. The Administration will implement a travel reimbursement policy for the cost to travel for healthcare services that aren’t locally available and not covered by the City’s health plan.”

Pureval says he has asked Cincinnati police not to go after women or doctors who are engaged in personal health care decisions but instead to protect their health and safety.

According to WLWT, Pureval says they are more than aware the city could soon have a court challenge on its hands.

“We anticipate that they will do everything that they can to disrupt our efforts, but that will not deter us from fighting as hard as we can to protect the women in our communities.”

In his announcement, the mayor also says he expects a report within 30 days exploring the opportunities to decriminalize abortions in Cincinnati.

He ends the announcement by saying, “It is not my job to make it easier for the state legislature and the governor to drag women in Ohio back to the fifties and strip their rights. It’s my job to make that harder and with today’s announcements we are fighting back.”