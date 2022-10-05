Two Cleveland, Ohio men are facing money laundering charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Robert Jermele Atkinson, 41, and Micah A. Atkinson, 26, were indicted today on charges involving money laundering. Robert is accused of gambling proceeds from illegal drug activity at Mountaineer Casino in Hancock County and elsewhere, beginning in 2020. According to the indictment, once Robert was arrested on a drug-related offense in October 2020, Micah then continued to gamble those proceeds. They are accused of depositing winnings from said gambling in bank accounts and safe deposit box. On four separate occasions, Robert and Micah Atkinson placed bets in excess of $10,000 for a total of $70,000.00. Robert Atkinson is pending sentencing in a drug related case in the Northern District of Ohio.

Robert Atkinson and Micah Atkinson each face up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for each of the charges they are facing. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.