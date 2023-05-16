Four people, including three brothers, were sentenced to jail after officials say they terrorized a New Year’s Eve party at an Ohio bar

The four men from Cambridge Ohio, Christopher McCall, Jonathan McCall, Johna McCall and Scottie Minnis were all involved in an incident at The Lazy River Lounge.

Officials say the events occurred when Christopher McCall bumped into a woman at the bar and spilled the drinks he was carrying on his shirt.

The mother of one of McCall’s friends was unable to let it go, according to officials and approached the woman accused of spilling the drinks and escalated the situation.

Words were exchanged by the four as they left the bar the four began brutally beating a bystander who was completely uninvolved in the dispute. The McCalls and Minnis took turns beating and kicking the man unconscious, leaving him with head trauma and a facial fracture.

Instead of getting in their car and leaving, the men retrieved pistols from each door and returned to the melee, according to officials.

The men pointed guns and shot them in the air and officials say the scene turned into a dangerous riot. They then hid their guns in the same Cambridge home where Elijah Striblin hid the firearm he used when shooting in the same bar a few months earlier.

For beating the victim, each man was convicted of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree. For engaging in gunfire while acting in a disorderly manner, each was convicted of aggravated riot, including a firearm specification that carries mandatory prison time. And for transporting loaded guns to the bar, each was convicted of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Judge Fleegle decided to sentence the older McCall brothers and Minnis equally.

“I can’t point where one was more responsible than the other one,” Fleegle said before sentencing each to seven to nine years in prison.

“Accidentally, someone could have got hit,” Fleegle told Jonathan McCall, who was sentenced first on Monday.

Johna McCall received a five-year sentence.

Brothers Jonathan and Christopher “CJ” McCall were sentenced to seven years in prison, as well as Scottie Minnis.

The Lazy River Lounge is currently undergoing nuisance abatement procedures due to ongoing criminal activity at the establishment, according to officials.