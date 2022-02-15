Authorities say a 5-year-old girl has been found stabbed to death in her family’s apartment in northeastern Ohio, and her mother has been arrested in connection with the slaying.

Bedford Heights police were called to the Southgate Towers complex around 6:30 p.m. Saturday and found the child, E’nijah Noell Holland, lying on a bedroom floor.

She had been stabbed multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A possible motive for the attack has not been disclosed.

The girl’s mother, 29-year-old Menokka Karr Nealy, was in the apartment when police arrived and was taken into custody on charges of aggravated murder.

According to Fox 8, Nealy had a chilling phone conversation with E’nijah’s father. During the call Nealy admitted she had stabbed the child.