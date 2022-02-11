An Ohio mother and boyfriend are currently in jail after they have been accused of killing an 18-month girl.

Charles Adkins, 42, and Caitlin Hinton, 34, are charged with felony child endangerment and aggravated murder, 3rd-degree Child Endangering and 2nd-degree Child Endangering in connection to the child’s death.

According to WSAZ the baby died in July 2021 and was abused to the point that the baby was not breathing.

A prosecutor told the news outlet that the child was diagnosed with abusive head trauma and that began the investigation.

Court documents show Hinton’s next court hearing is set for Feb. 16, 2022, and Adkins is scheduled to be in court again March 9, 2022.

WSAZ says if the two are convicted they could face from 20 years to life without the possibility of parole