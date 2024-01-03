BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Officials in Brooke County, West Virginia have released information pertaining to an Ohio woman who has been charged with felonies after a traffic stop led investigators to find multiple drugs and paraphernalia.

According to officials, a deputy was traveling on Eldersville Rd. when he passed a black sedan traveling in the opposite direction with a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The deputy stated that once the sedan passed, he could no longer smell the odor, prompting him to turn around and follow the vehicle, where he once again could smell burning marijuana.

The criminal complaint states that the deputy initiated a traffic stop, and as he approached, he could see the smoke coming from the passenger side of the sedan.

The driver, who was identified as 33-year-old Candace Gampolo, of Toronto Ohio, exited the vehicle to perform field sobriety tests while the passenger, her 15-year-old daughter, remained in the sedan.

The deputy asked Gampolo if any marijuana remained in the vehicle, to which she replied there was some left in the “joint” she was smoking.

Upon learning there may be marijuana still in the vehicle, the deputy asked the juvenile passenger to step out of the vehicle. The juvenile had a purse in her hand that she stated belonged to her and was asked to leave it in the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, the deputy located the purse, where he found a smaller zipper bag containing what appeared to be two bags of cocaine, a bag of crack cocaine, a bag of marijuana, small empty plastic bags, and a digital scale.

Both Gampolo and the juvenile were placed under arrested and placed in the back of separate police vehicles.

The deputy then searched the rest of the vehicle and found a bag of marijuana and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia, including a crack pipe and hypodermic needles.

Brooke County dispatch then notified the deputy that Gampolo had a warrant with extradition out of Jefferson County, Ohio.

According to officials, both Gampolo and the juvenile were transported to the Brooke County Sheriff’s Office, where Gampolo was processed, and the juvenile alerted deputies that she had more narcotics on her.

When asked what she had and where it was located, the juvenile told the deputies that she had marijuana in her bra and crack cocaine in her vagina, which was retrieved in a private restroom.

In total, officials confiscated 30.49 grams of cocaine, 3.98 grams of crack cocaine, and 9.47 grams of marijuana, including small prepackaged bags, multiple loose empty baggies, a digital scale, and $477.

Gampolo was transported to the Northern Regional Jail, and the juvenile was transported to the Ronald C. Mullohan Juvenile Detention Center.

The Brooke County Magistrate Court indicted Gampolo on one count of gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, one count of possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, and one count of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

