An Ohio mother has been arrested after two of her babies died nearly a year apart. Both babies died while co-sleeping with their mother.

Brooke Hunter was charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment.

In June, her 6-week-old baby was killed as a result of co-sleeping, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. Almost a year before that, Hunter had a 6-week-old baby who also died from co-sleeping, the prosecutor’s office said.

At the time of the first child’s death, authorities warned Hunter of the dangers of co-sleeping.

“Because of the prior incident, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office ruled the second child’s death a homicide,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement to CBS News Friday.

Experts recommend that parents avoid sleeping with their babies in the bed when possible, as co-sleeping can result in overlying, smothering, suffocation, entrapment, strangulation and sudden infant death syndrome, according to the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital. Instead, children under the age of two should sleep in their own crib, bassinet or cradle.