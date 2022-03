An Ohio mother who told deputies that she stabbed her kids was found dead in a prison cell.

According to NBC24, Jamesiha Taylor was found unconscious and the staff offered medical assistance bit was pronounced dead.

There will be an investigation into the death by the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Her kids, ages 7 and 8, were found alive but according to WTOL-TV of Toledo the girl is in critical condition and the boy was seriously hurt