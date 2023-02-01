One of the biggest rock music festivals, that happens to be at a former prison in Ohio has announced their line up for 2023.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Headliners for Inkcarceration festival include Pantera, Limp Bizkit and Slipknot.

Limp Bizkit will headline Friday, Pantera on Saturday and Slipknot on Sunday.

Other bands include Volbeat, Lamb of God, Bush, Megadeth, Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm, 10 Years, In This Moment, Underoath, Hatebreed, P.O.D, The Ghost Inside, Wage War, and Coal Chamber

The festival will be on July 14, 15, and 16 at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio.

‘INK’ festival is described as a ‘truly unique Rock & Tattoo Festival featuring 40+ bands on 3 stages, tattoo artists from around country, Reformatory tours, gourmet food, camping, and more.’

More information on can be found on the Inkcarceration festival website