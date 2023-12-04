OHIO– One of the biggest music festivals in the United States is in Ohio and the festival has released their lineup for the 2024 year

The Sonic Temple art and music festival will be held on May 16-19 at the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Headliners for each day include:

Thursday May 16: Disturbed, Evanescence, and Mudvayne

Friday May 17: The origianl Misfits, Falling In Reverse, Seether

Saturday May 18: Pantera, Staind, Breaking Benjamin

Sunday May 19: Slipknot, Limp Bizkit, A Day To Remember

Other bands expected to play at the event are Theory Of A Deadman, Anthrax, StarSet, Rise Against, Judas Priest, 311, Sum41, In This Moment, Flyleaf, Drowning Pool, P.O.D. and more.

For the complete lineup click here