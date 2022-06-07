Pennslyvania state police received two tips that an Ohio native has been arrested after an active arrest warrant was issued.

Gabriel Bonish was arrested in Zanesville, Ohio on June 1 where he was staying.

Bonish was born in Ohio and has recently been known to frequent eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania. He has criminal histories in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Minnesota, Illinois, and Wisconsin.

Charges include:

(5 Counts) F1 RAPE OF CHILD 01/01/2019

(5 Counts) F2 AGG. IND. ASSAULT – COMP. LESS THAN 13 YEARS OLD

F3 INDECENT ASSAULT PERSON LESS THAN 13 YEARS OF AGE

(6 Counts) F3 INDECENT ASSAULT PERSON LESS THAN 13 YEARS OF AGE F3 INDECENT ASSAULT PERSON LESS THAN 13 YEARS OF AGE 01/01/2019

F1 UNLAWFUL CONTACT W/ MINOR – SEXUAL OFFENSES

F3 Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above

F3 ENDANGERING WELFARE OF CHILDREN – PARENT/GUARDIAN/OTHER COMMITS OFFENSE