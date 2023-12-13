Weekend morning news anchor for Spectrum News 1 Ohio, Taylor Bruck, is making her own headlines after she decided to “fully live her truth” by coming out as gay during a broadcast.

According to People, the newscast seemed like it was the typical on-air chat between anchors when Bruck stated she spent her Thanksgiving visiting her girlfriend in Cleveland.

Bruck told People that the choice to “come out” live on-air was a “spur of the moment” thing, and when she finally said it out loud, she smiled inside because it was a big moment for her.

Taylor Bruck, 25, is an Emmy award-winning reporter whose station covers Columbus, Cleveland, and Cincinnati. She shared the clip on social media to celebrate the first time she said the word “girlfriend” on television.

Since sharing the clip, Bruck tells People that she has received messages from all over the world commenting on her bravery and how much the visibility means to others.

Bruck says that coming out on-air was significant to her because she has always been open about being gay on social media, telling People, “I always try to encourage others to live their truths, so I decided to fully live mine.”

Bruck says she is lucky to have friends and family who have loved and supported her since she came out, and is now blown away by the support she has received since posting the clip.

She told People that she doesn’t see herself as a hero and that her sexual orientation does not solely define her. She says she’s just being herself, “a journalist and news anchor that loves her job and happens to be gay.”

She goes on to say that she has been inspired by other prominent LGBTQ journalists like CNN’s Anderson Cooper and ABC’s Robin Roberts. She says she is grateful for being able to be herself on and off the screen because visibility matters.