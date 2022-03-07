On Monday, March 21 from 7 pm – 8 pm all Ohio Nexstar stations are coming together for a live statewide broadcast of the U.S. Senate Republican Primary Debate.

The live debate will be held in Cleveland. Participating candidates include Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel, JD Vance, Matt Dolan, and Jane Timken.

The stations airing the live debate for the candidates in the Republican U.S. Senate race are FOX8 (Cleveland), NBC4 (Columbus), 2News (Dayton), 27 First News/33 WYTV (Youngstown), and WTRF 7 News (Wheeling/Steubenville).