COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hard MTN DEW, an alcoholic version of the popular soft drink Mountain Dew, is now available in Ohio.

The announcement was made Wednesday on social media through a post on the “Hard Mountain Dew” official Twitter account.

“O-H-I-O. Our #1 most requested state from drinkers,” the tweet read. “You asked for it. Now get Hard MTN Dew in Ohio.”

HARD MTN DEW is made possible by a collaboration between The Boston Beer Company and PepsiCo. The product is described as having, “no caffeine, zero added sugar and 100 calories per serving,” as well as offering “adults of legal drinking age a delicious way to dial up the fun with a bite at 5% alcohol by volume (ABV),” according to a news release from The Boston Beer Company.

HARD MTN DEW alcoholic beverage. Courtesy: The Boston Beer Company and PepsiCo

Launched in February 2022, the alcoholic beverage was offered in four flavors, including original MTN DEW, Baja Blast, Black Cherry, and Watermelon. In addition, the drink was only available in Florida, Tennessee, and Iowa, the release noted.

“The Boston Beer Company and PepsiCo share a passion for pushing boundaries and delivering innovative new beverages that meet the evolving demands of U.S. drinkers,” said Lesya Lysyj, CMO of The Boston Beer Company, at the time of the release. “HARD MTN DEW delivers on the bold, citrus flavors of the soft drink fans know and love, now with an added bite of 5% ABV.”

Drinkers can buy the beverage in 24-ounce single-serve cans and in 12-pack 12-ounce can “Mix Packs.”