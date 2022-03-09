Ohio nursing assistant Tiara Lynn Ford, 23, of Massillon Ohio, was arrested after she allegedly filmed herself raping and sexually assaulting at least three elderly male dementia patients at an assisted living facility where she worked, according to DailyMail.

Ford worked at The Inn at University Village in Massillon as a nurse’s aide.

Authorities started an investigation into Ford after they received graphic videos of the assaults that they believed were recorded on Ford’s cell phone, reported FOX8.

Ford allegedly began filming the crimes between December 2019 and December 2021.

According to court records Ford was charged with one count of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition.

The Inn at University Village released a statement saying, “The safety and well-being of our residents is our highest priority. We have recently been notified that a former employee was involved in mistreating residents. We immediately notified the involved families, police department, and other appropriate authorities. We are fully cooperating with the authorities in their investigation.”

Ford was booked at the Stark County Jail where she remains until her arraignment is scheduled on March 11.