A nurse aide in Ohio is being accused and charged with sexually assaulting and taking explicit photos of residents at an Ohio Veterans Home (OVH).

The Ohio Department of Veterans Services (ODVS) says they are working with local authorities after the Ohio Veterans Home Police Department received a report that an employee of OVH-Sandusky, David Valentine, had taken and electronically shared explicit photographs of OVH residents.

The OVH Police Department, accompanied by investigators from the Ohio Highway Patrol, interviewed Valentine, and authorities say he denied the allegations. Valentine allegedly let authorities see his phone but authorities say they did not see images connected to the allegations.

Valentine was removed from resident care and placed in an assignment without resident contact while the investigation continued.

After the investigation continued with a possible witness Valentine was read his Miranda rights and signed a form waiving those rights.

In an interview, an officer from the Ohio Veterans Home Police Department said Valentine admitted that he had taken explicit pictures of three residents, and identified them by name. As the interview continued, he admitted that he had sexually assaulted one of the residents on two occasions.

The acts allegedly took place in November and December of 2021.

Valentine was arrested, and is currently in custody, pending arraignment on felony charges.

OVH says they have notified family members of the residents who were victimized by Mr. Valentine and also is taking steps to ensure those victimized have access to counseling and other supports.